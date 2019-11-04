Riqui Puig Admits He Is Considering Barcelona Future After Demotion to Reserves

Barcelona wonderkid Riqui Puig has revealed his frustration about a lack of first-team opportunities this season, admitting he may have to consider his future at the club.

The 20-year-old trained regularly with the senior side last season and made three appearances in all competitions, but he has been demoted back to the reserves since the start of the campaign as Ernesto Valverde has plenty of senior options in his position.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Puig admitted that a January exit from Barcelona is highly unlikely, but he is prepared to make a decision about his future if his situation does not improve before the end of the campaign.

"No, [I won't leave in January] in theory no, but we will see," Puig said. "I haven't closed the door, but it is true that I would like to have more minutes [with the senior side]. There are a lot of players [in midfield] and it is hard for me to have those minutes, and if I don't have them then I will have a decision to make.





"I am not training so much with the first team this season. Last year I was practically a part of the first team; I trained with them and I went down to play with [Barcelona] B. But these are things [you have to deal with in] football and you have to play with your feet on the ground.

"I have to get minutes and experience and I am lucky that [with the B team] I almost always play. It is hard, because last year I was part of the first team and this year I am not participating so much."

Seen as one of the brightest prospects at the club, Puig will enter the final year of his deal next summer, so Barcelona may be forced to sell him at the end of the season so as to avoid risking losing him for free just one year later.

There would likely be plenty of interest in the 20-year-old, but Barcelona are expected to put up a fight to try and retain Puig.

