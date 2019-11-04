Romanian Fourth-Tier Side Break Records With 32-0 Win

Southampton's 9-0 loss to Leicester was put into sharp perspective by a result in the Romanian fourth tier this weekend, as Sporting Juniorul Vaslui gubbed FC Crestesti 32-0 on Sunday. Thirty-two. Nil.

Details of the result are, as you might imagine, fairly scarce. However, Sport.ro describes the score as 'hallucinating', while Realitatea De Vaslui remarks that the number of goals could even have been higher(!) but for the odd save and the intervention of woodwork.

That local report also notes that: "The goalkeeper of Cretesti demanded to be replaced before the break, dizzy from the rain of goals."

Upon the final whistle, the demolished visiting players apparently stayed and 'applauded' their opponents, rather than sheepishly heading for the dressing room at the Municipal Stadium in Vaslui.

The hosts' top scorer on the day was Robert Rusu with a scarcely believable triple hat-trick - Man Utd are said to be readying a £60m bid. In addition, Iustin Oblesniuc (5), Bogdan Botezatu (5), Octavian Cracea (4), Alex Codreanu (3) are all reported to have scored at least a triple of their own, among various single scorers.

The scoreline is a record in Romanian football (well, duh), while it is among the biggest ever in the history of organised football.

Romanian 4th tier is amazing, I'd say. pic.twitter.com/unklxieolp — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) November 4, 2019

Australia famously beat American Samoa 31-0 in April 2001 during a qualifier for the 2002 World Cup, setting the record score for an international match.

During that game, Archie Thompson also broke the record for most goals by a player in an international match with 13.

Following the win, Thompson remarked cattily, "You have to look at the teams we are playing and start asking questions.. We don't need to play these games."

On this day 18 years ago: Australia set the record for the biggest win in an international football match, defeating American Samoa 31-0!



A record-breaking 13 scored by Archie Thompson 😳⬇️



(🎥 via: @FOXFOOTBALL)pic.twitter.com/RDXNbgQ0ZX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2019

That result inspired the acclaimed 2014 documentary film Next Goal Wins about American Samoa's journey to recover their dignity and attempt to win a game, while the scoreline was also used as the title for James Montague's 2014 book Thirty-One Nil.





The biggest ever scoreline in a professional club game was set way back in 1885 as Arbroath beat Bon Accord in the Scottish Cup 36-0. Bon Accord allegedly turned up for the infamous match without any football kit, which is not a great sign.

Back in Romania in 2019, Sporting Juniorul Vaslui sit top of Liga 4 Vaslui having played seven games and won seven. They currently have a goal difference of +67 and have conceded just one goal to date. Promotion, at this stage, does not seem out of the realms of possibility.

Poor Crestesti sit second-bottom after the shoeing, with a bleak GD of -48.