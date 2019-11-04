Tammy Abraham Admits He Practised With Jorginho & Christian Pulisic Before Watford Goals

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has revealed that he has been specifically practising with teammates Jorginho and Christian Pulisic to score goals like those against Watford.

Abraham opened the scoring following a sublime through ball from Jorginho early in the first half, and the Blues doubled their lead after the break as Pulisic fired home from close range from an Abraham cross.

Speaking after the game (via the club's official website), Abraham began by discussing his relationship with Jorginho, who has been practising the pass which created Chelsea's opening goal.

"We have been working on that in training," Abraham explained. "He [Jorginho] told me he was going to try it today so I just had to time my run, try to stay onside and get a good finish and that is what I did.

"We have been doing it a lot in training and we have tried it a few times this season. It has come off a few times and sometimes it hasn’t but I was ready today."

He then went on to discuss his link-up with Pulisic, who has been working tirelessly to earn himself a spot in Frank Lampard's starting lineup.

The American had struggled to hold down a permanent place in the team but, after fighting his way into the lineup, is currently on a run of four goals in his last two league games.

"He [Pulisic] is a good player to play with," Abraham said. "We have been working in training on movement for when he crosses it or I cross it. We know where we are going to be in the box and it is just about getting the ball to him."





Despite a late goal from Gerard Deulofeu, Chelsea held on to secure their eighth win from their last nine games - a run which has helped them to fourth in the Premier League table.

