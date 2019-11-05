Atalanta vs Manchester City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City face a tough trip to San Siro to take on Serie A high-flyers Atalanta, a must-win game for the Nerazzurri if they are to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Atalanta will look to recover from a shock 2-0 home loss against Cagliari, where a first half Josip Ilicic red card changed the game for the worse, with Atalanta losing and dropping down to fifth.

Pep Guardiola's side had to dig in against Southampton at the weekend, after a late rally secured a hard-earned three points. Many expected City to steamroll the Saints, but it took a late Kyle Walker goal to relive them from embarrassment.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In a game where both teams will attack from the off, here's 90min's preview of the match.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 6 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 3 Referee? Aleksei Kulbakov



Team News

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Atalanta will be without star striker Duvan Zapata, who has a muscle injury. Otherwise, Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.





For City, David Silva is a doubt after picking up a muscle problem against Southampton, while Phil Foden is suspended after his dismissal for a second bookable offence during the reverse fixture, which ended 5-1 to Pep Guardiola's side, two weeks ago.





Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko all remain sidelined with injury.

Predicted Lineups

Atalanta Gollini, Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hoteboer, Malinowsky, De Roon, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Muriel

Manchester City Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus



Head-to-Head Record

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The only previous competitive fixture between the two in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium, with City ruthlessly winning 5-1 and rooting Atalanta to the bottom of Group C.

Recent Form

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Both teams come into this fixture after producing nowhere near their best in their last fixture.

Atalanta suffered their second league defeat of the season, losing 2-0 at home to Cagliari, leaving them fifth in the Serie A table and hurting their hunt for a second successive season of Champions League football. Gasperini's men were just hitting their stride, too, following a controversial 2-2 draw at Napoli and a 7-1 win against Udinese.

City struggled at home to Southampton, but eventually laboured to a 2-1 win over Ralph Hassenhuttl's side to keep the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Here's how each team fared in their last five:

Atalanta Manchester City Atalanta 0-2 Cagliari (3/11) Manchester City 2-1 Southampton (2/11) Napoli 2-2 Atalanta (30/10) Manchester City 3-1 Southampton (29/10) Atalanta 7-1 Udinese (27/10) Manchester City 3-0 Aston Villa (26/10) Man City 5-1 Atalanta (22/10) Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta (22/10) Lazio 3-3 Atalanta (19/10) Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City (19/10)

Prediction

Visionhaus/GettyImages

A win for City will send them through and leave Atalanta on the brink of elimination, so both will be gunning for the three points on offer.

The hostile Italian crowd making the journey from Bergamo to San Siro won't make it easy for City, and the sheer quality missing from their squad due to injuries and suspensions could see their 100% record in the group stage come to an end.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Man City