Bayern Munich vs Olympiacos Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bayern Munich host Greek giants Olympiacos on matchday four of the Champions League in what will be the Bavarians' first match since sacking Nico Kovac.

The German champions lost 5-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, and now have a point to prove.

Olympiacos remain unbeaten in the Greek Super League, but were held by Xanthi in their last league match. However, they are yet to win in Group C so far, and another loss here could result in elimination.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 6 November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 Referee? Paweł Raczkowski



Team News

Bayern will be without Niklas Sule, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Jann-Fiete Arp remains on the sidelines with a broken wrist, and Lucas Hernandez could be out until next month with an ankle problem. Jerome Boateng is available in Europe after his red card against Frankfurt at the weekend.

Pape Abou Cisse and Yassine Benzia will be missing for Olympiacos, while former Lyon and Marseille man Mathieu Valbuena is also a doubt.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Pavard, Alaba; Martinez, Thiago; Coutinho, Gnabry, Coman; Lewandowski

Olympiacos Sa; Elabdellaoui, Semedo, Papadopoulos, Tsimikas; Guilherme; Bouchalakis, Camara, Podence, Masouras; El-Arabi



Head-to-Head Record

In the five fixtures between the two, Bayern have won 17-4 on aggregate, winning every encounter. Matchday three saw Bayern travel to Piraeus and secure a 3-2 victory, with goals from Corentin Tolisso and a brace from Robert Lewandowski.

Recent Form

Despite sacking Nico Kovac, Bayern's recent form hasn't been completely awful, losing only one of their last five matches.

Olympiacos' only defeats in their last five have come in the Champions League, with their Greek Super League form being almost impeccable.

Here's each team's last five fixtures:

Bayern Munich Olympiacos Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern (2/11) Xanthi 0-0 Olympiacos (2/11) Bochum 1-2 Bayern (29/10) Olympiacos 2-0 AEK (27/10) Bayern 2-1 Union Berlin (26/10) Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern (22/10) Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern (22/10) Olympiacos 2-1 OFI (19/10) Augsburg 2-2 Bayern (19/10) Aris 1-2 Olympiacos (6/10)

Prediction

Bayern will be looking to immediately avenge their weekend humiliation by Frankfurt. With a new manager coming in within the next couple of weeks, the players will want to show what they're worth to the squad and that they deserve to be a part of the new era.

Olympiacos have been poor in the Champions League, and they will have to be at their best if they are to get their first win on the board.

The home side will be fired up and could potentially put Olympiacos to the sword, in what should be the first win of the post-Kovac era.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 Olympiacos