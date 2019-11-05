Chelsea vs Ajax: 4 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Crunch European Clash

Chelsea will be looking to continue their scintillating recent form as they host last season's semi-finalists Ajax on matchday four of the Champions League.

The Blues continue to impress under manager Frank Lampard, but their home record has been iffy at times, signalling that they have had some difficulty breaking down their opposition. Their away record on the other hand, is superb, which shows that they enjoy the open nature of playing away from home.

Ajax are a good side, even without Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt - who joined Barcelona and Juventus respectively. They will be confident that they can get something at Stamford Bridge, and after back-to-back wins in the Eredivise they will be full of confidence.

Let's take a look at some stats to help give you an idea of who is likely to come out on top in this cracking fixture.

Something's Gotta Give

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Incredibly, Ajax have never lost a game on English soil in the Champions League, winning one and drawing three. Their most recent away trip to England was against Spurs last season, which they ended up winning 1-0 after a goal from Donny van de Beek.

Chelsea on the other hand, have a 100% winning record against Dutch teams in Champions League games. These wins came against Feyenoord twice in the 1999/2000 season, and Ajax just a few weeks ago.

Something's gotta give on Tuesday night.

Happy Travellers

ANP Sport/GettyImages

Ajax, and more specifically Erik ten Hag, have a phenomenal away record in the Champions League of late. The Dutch side have won their last five Champions League away games, while Ten Hag is yet to lose in the competition when on his travels - five wins and two draws.

Only two managers have lost none of their first eight away games in Europe's stellar club competition, Louis van Gaal (14 games) and Pep Guardiola (11 games). How long can Ten Hag go unbeaten for?

Racking Up the Numbers

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Dusan Tadic has been Ajax's main man in the group stages. The playmaker has been involved in eight of his side's last 14 goals, scoring five and setting up three. Six of Ajax's last seven away goals have also involved Tadic, who has scored three and assisted three.

Michy Batshuayi has been the unlikely goalscoring hero for Chelsea. The Belgian rarely starts, but has scored a goal every 47 minutes for Lampard's men. This more specifically reads as three goals in 141 minutes, the best minutes per goal ratio of any Chelsea player in the competition.

Willian has created 10 goalscoring chances for his teammates in the Champions League this season, but is yet to register an assist. Only Memphis Depay of Lyon can match that unfortunate record this season.

A Mixed Bag

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Chelsea lost their first game of this Champions League campaign - a home game against Valencia. However, since then, they have won their following two games in Lille and Ajax, to put them on six points.

Lampard faces the prospect of putting his name alongside former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari should he lose, as no other manager has lost their first two home games of the competition, but won their first two away fixtures.

However, Chelsea have never lost two consecutive home games in any UEFA competition, so the Englishman will be hoping for that to continue.