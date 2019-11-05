Ernesto Valverde Fires Warning to Ousmane Dembélé as Winger Returns to Squad

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has named Ousmane Dembélé in his squad to face Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Frenchman was mysteriously absent from the player list for the clash with Levante last time out, despite being available after completing his two-match suspension.

Barcelona took to their official website to confirm the squad for Tuesday's game, and Dembélé has been reinstated. The winger's return is barely even mentioned, with Barcelona seemingly not revealing much about his current situation.

Dembélé was not reported to be injured for the 3-1 defeat to Levante, but was still left out. When asked why, Valverde insisted (via Goal) that the Frenchman must prove his worth to the team if he wants to be a regular feature in the lineup.

"Everyone always has to earn their place - Dembélé is no exception," Valverde told the media ahead of the game.

"When he plays, he can stay in that position [if he plays well], as happens to Ansu [Fati], Luis [Suárez], [Antoine] Griezmann or [Gerard] Piqué. When you have your chance, you will have to try to stay [in the team]."

Barcelona also confirmed that Samuel Umtiti was given medical clearance after training on Monday, so he now appears set to play some part in Tuesday's game.

One player who has not been included in the squad is midfielder Arthur. The Brazilian was dropped for the recent 5-1 win over Real Valladolid for tactical reasons, but did make his return against Levante last time out.

However, once again he has been dropped from the squad, and Barcelona have confirmed that his omission is also a tactical decision.

Arthur will remain on the sidelines alongside Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wagué and Júnior Firpo, who have all been dropped for similar reasons, while striker Suárez also misses out through injury.

