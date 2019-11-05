FA Overturn Son Heung-min's Red Card for Infamous Andre Gomes Tackle

Son Heung-min will be available for Tottenham's next three matches after the FA upheld the club's appeal against the red card he was shown on Sunday evening during the 1-1 draw with Everton.

The South Korea forward was dismissed for his part in an incident which left Andre Gomes with a severe ankle injury; the Everton midfielder's foot getting caught in the turf as a combination of Son's reckless tackle from behind and Serge Aurier's follow-up seriously damaged his lower leg.

[1/2] Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal. pic.twitter.com/Amrs3emZWK — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) November 5, 2019

Referee Martin Atkinson looked to be pulling out a yellow card for Son's challenge before realising the severity of Gomes' injury, at which point he sent off the Spurs man.

Some former Premier League referees came to Atkinson's defence after his flip-flop, with Peter Walton telling The Times: “As a referee, you must judge whether a challenge is careless or reckless, or endangers an opponent. The degree of intent does not come into it."

He continued: “Following Son Heung-min's challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes at Goodison Park yesterday, Martin Atkinson initially took out a yellow card before sending off the Tottenham forward. Son will not have intended to injure his opponent but – as the Premier League later clarified in a statement – he was dismissed for endangering the safety of a player.”

[2/2] The forward was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League fixture against Everton FC on Sunday 3 November 2019. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) November 5, 2019

Son was due to miss all of Spurs' remaining November games in the Premier League; at home to Sheffield United this weekend, away at West Ham after the international break and at home to Bournemouth to round off the month before a midweek visit to Old Trafford.

