Gareth Bale & Aaron Ramsey Return to Wales Squad for Crucial Qualifiers Despite Injury Struggles

By 90Min
November 05, 2019

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has risked naming Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey in his squad for the crucial upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with their fate hanging in the balance, despite both struggling with injuries recently.

Bale has not played since picking up a calf injury during the previous international break in early October, while Ramsey has only recently returned to action himself after missing Wales' previous fixtures with an adductor injury.

Wales took to their official website to announce the squad, and Giggs has opted to include both players for the crucial games, which will decide whether Wales manage to qualify for Euro 2020 or not.

Wales need to win in Azerbaijan on 16 November and then beat Hungary at home to be in with a chance, but they also need Slovakia to drop points in both their remaining fixtures against Croatia and Azerbaijan.

With Wales' hopes hanging in the balance, Giggs has clearly decided that he needs his best players available to help their cause. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

However, whether Bale will actually be able to play much of a role is a different question entirely. He has only recently returned to Real Madrid training and has not played a competitive game in almost a month, so he will certainly be lacking match fitness.

As for Ramsey, who is yet to actually feature in Wales' Euro 2020 qualification because of various injuries, he should be able to play a significant part in the game after finally shaking off his muscular problem.

Since returning, he has made two substitute appearances for Juventus, and the midfielder will certainly be pushing to prove his fitness ahead of Wales' crucial games.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Chris Mepham and James Lawrence have both returned to the squad after overcoming their own injuries, while Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt also returns to the senior setup after spending time with the Under-21s.


Derby's Tom Lawrence has been included after appearing in court last month for his involvement in a car crash that led to his club captain Richard Keogh being sacked.

Jonny Williams and Joe Rodon both miss out through injury, so Giggs will have to hope that the squad has enough to upset the odds and book their place at Euro 2020.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message