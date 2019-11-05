Juventus Consider Reigniting Interest in West Ham Midfielder Manuel Lanzini

Juventus are said to be debating whether to launch a fresh approach for West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

The Argentine fought back from a nasty cruciate ligament injury to earn his place with the Hammers towards the end of last season, and he has made ten appearances already this campaign.

According to The Athletic, Juventus were keen on Lanzini during the summer but decided against lodging a bid. However, they are now said to be debating whether or not to express their interest once more.

Lanzini penned a new four-year contract in late August which effectively brought Juventus' interest to an end, and it means that West Ham will be in no rush to part with a player who has the potential to be crucial for the team.

Before injuries began to disrupt his career, Lanzini was one of the Hammers' most important players, but he no longer holds that reputation these days.

Lanzini has struggled to hold down a permanent place back in the team due to his form and fitness, and it would not come as too much of a surprise to see West Ham entertain reasonable offers for the Argentine.

West Ham are said to be aware that Lanzini has the potential to command a "significant" transfer fee next summer, and a sizeable bid could easily tempt them to sell.

Juventus' interest does make some sense. They are crying out for a new attacking midfielder as a result of Federico Bernardeschi's poor form, but whether they would see an underperforming Lanzini as the solution to their troubles is a different matter.

Along with Lanzini, the Hammers also fear that Anderson could attract serious interest next summer, and they would certainly be unlikely to part ways with both players at the same time.

With the club's recruitment under close scrutiny by officials at the London Stadium, the chance to cash in on Lanzini may be too good to turn down, especially if they can earn themselves a hefty fee.

