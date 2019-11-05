The Liverpool XI That Should Start Against Genk in the Champions League

Liverpool welcome Genk to Anfield on Tuesday for the fourth batch of Champions League group stage fixtures.

The Reds stormed to a 4-1 win over the Belgians when they met in late October, but their loss to Napoli still has them trailing top spot in Group E. They cannot afford to take their foot off the gas on Merseyside.

Here's how Liverpool should line up for the game.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson (GK) - Now well and truly back, Alisson is Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, and he will certainly be eager to pick up his first clean sheet of the Champions League campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - It was Alexander-Arnold's corner which led to Liverpool's winner against Aston Villa last time out, and the right-back's creativity will likely be on show once more against Genk.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - With Joel Matip still unavailable, Jürgen Klopp cannot afford to fully rotate his defence, meaning the towering Van Dijk will likely have to keep his place in the lineup. He has played every minute in both the Premier League and Champions League so far, and his wait for a rest will go on.

Joe Gomez (CB) - Knocking on Klopp's door will be Gomez, who has found minutes hard to come by this season. He needs some game time, and this should be the perfect chance for him to impress.

Andy Robertson (LB) - The only recognised left-back in the squad, Robertson will retain his place in the Liverpool lineup. Fresh off scoring the equaliser against Villa, the Scot will be up for this one.

Midfielders

Fabinho (DM) - Fabinho sat out the entirety of the victory over Villa, meaning he will be fully fresh and ready to face Genk at Anfield.

Naby Keïta (CM) - Keïta is another of those to have struggled for game time this season. The Guinean has just 14 minutes of Premier League action to his name, so Klopp should look to give him a rare chance to stretch his legs.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - With three goals and an assist in his last three matches, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in fantastic form. He netted twice last time out against Genk, including a stunning strike from range, and he deserves a place in the team.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah hasn't looked his sharpest in recent weeks and was substituted against Villa. He could do with a good performance to build momentum for the meeting with Manchester City on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino (ST) - Yet to get off the mark in Europe this season, Firmino has already racked up four assists, which speaks volumes of his role in this Liverpool side.

Divock Origi (LW) - Sadio Mané is so important to Liverpool and Klopp should not risk him here, especially with the City game around the corner. In his place, Origi should be given the chance to prove he is more than a super sub.

