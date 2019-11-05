Man Utd Planning to Keep Marcos Rojo in January Despite Nearly Leaving for Everton

Manchester United have no intention of parting ways with defender Marcos Rojo in January, even though he came close to joining Everton in the summer.

The Argentine looked destined to be heading to Goodison Park in the final stages of the summer transfer window, only for the move to be called off at the last minute.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has since returned into United's first-team fold, ably deputising at left back for the injured Luke Shaw. He has also appeared in central defence when United have played three centre halves, but has been unable to dislodge £80m summer signing Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in order to become a regular starter.

His reintegration into the first team looks to have done enough to convince manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants Rojo to stick around, with The Sun reporting that any approach in January will be rebuffed.

It's claimed that the Red Devils have told Rojo's representatives that even if their valuation - which was thought to be around £25m in the summer - is met, they will not risk weakening their backline by sanctioning a departure; the club have already allowed Chris Smalling to depart for Roma on a season-long loan back in August.

A club insider is alleged to have told the newspaper: “The manager has been impressed with how Marcos has knuckled down since he almost left for Everton.

“He hasn’t moaned about it, Ole knows he is a top defender when he can keep himself fit. He doesn’t see anybody available out there in January who could improve on Marcos.”

There's nothing to suggest that Everton won't return with another bid in January, especially as they've endured a miserable start to the new season. But United's stance, and the fact that he has two years left on his £140,000 per week deal, means a deal is unlikely to materialise, unless there is a sudden change of plan.