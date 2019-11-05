Manuel Pellegrini Under Pressure at West Ham After Run of Six Games Without a Win

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is said to be at risk of losing his job after a run of six games without a win.

The 66-year-old took the London Stadium reins at the beginning of last season and led the Hammers to a tenth place finish, but things have fallen away in recent weeks after a promising beginning to the 2019/20 campaign.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Consequently, The Sun claim that Pellegrini's future in east London is now in question, with a number of concerns said to be growing regarding team selection and a failure to integrate this past summer's new signings.





West Ham's latest loss, a tame 3-2 defeat at home to Newcastle, highlighted a number of deficiencies in Pellegrini's charges, namely an inability to deal with set pieces and lofted balls into the penalty area.

In addition, understudy goalkeeper Roberto - filling in for long-term injury absentee Lukasz Fabianski - was less than convincing in goal, aimlessly wandering out to allow Federico Fernandez to nod home into an empty net, before allowing Jonjo Shelvey's long-range free kick to squirm under his left hand early in the second half.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The Hammers are now 13th in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone, but it's the manner of their performances which has left supporters concerned, as well as the lack of impact from summer arrivals Pablo Fornals and Albian Ajeti.

Spain Under-21 international Fornals has been confined to the substitutes bench for the most part, and has often been deployed out of position when he has played. Ajeti, meanwhile, looks desperately short of confidence, and his short cameo appearances have done little to suggest that he will be able to relieve on the goalscoring burden on Sebastien Haller.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Pellegrini, a former Premier League winner with Manchester City, is unlikely to be in immediate danger, but the Chilean will know that he must turn things around sooner or later, or he runs the risk of alienating a West Ham fanbase known for voicing their discontent from the stands.

He'll hope that process can begin with victory away at Burnley, but the visitors will provide stiff opposition at Turf Moor - despite heavy back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Sheffield United.

