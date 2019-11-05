Nicklas Bendtner Claims Mesut Özil Used to Love 'Partying & Ladies' During Early Arsenal Days

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has claimed he took midfielder Mesut Özil out partying three times in his first week with the Gunners.

Özil arrived at the Emirates Stadium back in 2013 amid accusations that former employers Real Madrid had grown tired of his reckless lifestyle and love of partying - something which Özil himself has always denied.

However, writing in his new book Both Sides (via The Mirror), Bendtner suggested that there was some truth to those stories and Özil was similarly big into partying when he came to England.





"The squad does not resemble itself anymore," said Bendtner of the beginning of the 2013/14 campaign. "Robin van Persie has been sold off in the offensive and has come in two Frenchmen, Olivier Giroud and Yaya Sanogo.

"The Germans Lukas Podolski and Mesut Özil have also joined. Özil is a game distributor and should have been at odds with Real Madrid because he was partying too much. He denies that, of course, stubbornly, also in the media.

"On his second day at Arsenal, he visits me for training. 'I hear you're the go-to guy if you want to look around in the nightlife?' 'It's not entirely wrong,' I reply.

"Without going into detail you can safely say that there is something about the talk. Özil is a bachelor, and during his first week in London we take the trip three times. He does not act crazy or particularly demanding when he is out, but he knows how to fire it. And like so many others, he loves ladies. No doubt about it.

"Many people describe the guy as a bit arrogant, but that's not my experience. He is just quiet by nature and it can confuse people. That he holds both sides. I caught it. There are always two sides. Least."

Good to be back in @premierleague action, but not happy about the result at home. Many things to work on. We have to keep moving forward with our heads held high 🙏🏼⚽ #COYG #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/sXyFwQ1Zix — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 2, 2019

Bendtner went on to explain that Özil was not his only teammate to come to him for partying advice, although he stopped short of mentioning any specific names.

"There are so many who make use of my local knowledge. I almost become a kind of concierge for my teammates," he revealed.

"If they can't get a table at a restaurant, I'll call and get a few extra chairs. If they want to be on the guest list for a club with strict membership requirements, I'll call and make it happen."

