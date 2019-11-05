Paul Pogba to Remain Sidelined for at Least 4 More Weeks to Recover From Ankle Injury

By 90Min
November 05, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to miss at least four more weeks as he looks to finally overcome the ankle injury which has plagued his start to the season.

After missing three games with an initial ankle injury, Pogba broke a bone in his ankle at the end of September and has not been seen since, missing United's last seven games as a result of the issue.

According to ESPN, the cast which Pogba is wearing because of the injury will be taken off in ten days time, after which he will need at least another two weeks of rehabilitation.

Pogba will only be permitted to return to training once that recovery process is completed, so then it will then be a case of allowing him to build up match fitness before he can think about returning to games.

United are hopeful that Pogba will be able to return before the end of December to help them cope with their busy schedule, but they are adamant they will not risk his fitness by rushing his return.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As a result, he is expected to miss the remainder of United's Europa League group stage games, as well as important Premier League fixtures against the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City in early December.

Their busy period begins on 22 December when they face Watford, and United will go on to meet NewcastleBurnley and Arsenal in the space of ten days, but there appears to be some optimism that Pogba will be back in time to help out.

In his absence, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred a midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay. The young Scot has looked incredibly impressive, but that has not been enough to steer United away from their shaky start to the season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

United have won just one of their last four league games without Pogba, and Saturday's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth has seen them drop to tenth in the Premier League.

They currently sit ten points away from the top four, so club officials want to see Pogba return before that gap gets any bigger.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message