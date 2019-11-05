PSG to Offer Kylian Mbappé Huge Pay Rise in Attempt to Fend Off Real Madrid Interest

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to have opened talks with Kylian Mbappé over a new contract as fears grow about potential interest from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are thought to be keen on the young Frenchman, and Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev recently fuelled talk of an imminent move by claiming that Mbappé suggested Madrid would wait to sign him.

Catherine Steenkeste/GettyImages

According to Le Parisien, PSG are seriously worried about losing Mbappé, so they are ready to offer him a bumper new deal which would see him earn similar to Neymar's €40m-a-year net wages if he remains at the club.

Mbappé is yet to make a decision about his future, but PSG fear his head may have been turned by Madrid's interest. It is said that the Spanish side are readying a bid worth a whopping €300m to lure the 20-year-old to the Santiago Bernabéu, which might be enough to convince Mbappé to push for an exit.

PSG hope that their contract offer will be too good for Mbappé to turn down, especially given their concerns about Neymar's long-term future at the club as well.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Seemingly aware that Mbappé's signature is far from a guarantee, Real are looking for alternative big-money signings, and the Daily Mail claim that Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is back in their sights.





Dortmund are said to have already accepted that Sancho will leave the club next summer, with the Bundesliga club ready to listen to offers of over £100m, and that deal certainly seems to be easier for Madrid to complete.

TF-Images/GettyImages

They were already keen on Sancho when he left Manchester City back in 2017, and they could choose to reignite their interest if any deal for Mbappé goes cold.

However, with serious interest in Sancho from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, Madrid won't be short of competition in the race for his signature.

