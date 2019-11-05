Real Madrid vs Galatasaray Preview: Where to Watch, Kick Off Time, Team News, Prediction & More

Real Madrid host Turkish champions Galatasaray on matchday four of the Champions League, knowing a win would all but guarantee their place in the knockout stages once more.

The reverse fixture a few weeks ago ended in a 1-0 win for Zinedine Zidane's men, courtesy of a deflected Toni Kroos strike. However, Galatasaray will know that Madrid are vulnerable following a dismal start to the season, with a 0-0 home draw against Real Betis on the weekend their latest shortcoming.

Galatasaray are coming off the back of a crucial 2-0 home win in the Super Lig against Rizespor, with former Liverpool man Ryan Babel getting on the scoresheet.





Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 6 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Estadio Santiago Bernabeu TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN Referee? Felix Zwayer

Team News

Marco Asensio and Nacho continue to be sidelined for Los Blancos with long-term injuries, while Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are also likely to miss the game with muscle problems.

Luka Modric is expected to return to the bench for the in-form Federico Valverde, after the Croatian started against Betis on the weekend.

For Galatasaray, star striker Radamel Falcao continues to be out in what is a huge blow for Fatih Terim's side, as he continues to undergo treatment on an achilles injury.

Right-back Sener Ozbayrakli is also out for three weeks after picking up a muscle injury on the weekend, while playmaker Emre Akbaba is still not ready after suffering a broken leg last season.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard. Galatasaray Muslera; Luyindama, Donk, Marcao; Mariano, Lemina, Nzonzi, Seri, Nagatomo; Babel, Andone.

Head to Head Record

The sides have only played each other seven times, with Madrid leading the head to head with five wins to Galatasaray's two.



The most famous game between the pair came in the UEFA Super Cup back in the year 2000, with the Turkish side coming out victors after striker Jardel scored the Golden Goal (remember those?) in a 2-1 win.

Madrid's biggest win against their opponents was in 2013 in a 6-1 away victory, with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a sensational hat-trick.

Recent Form

Both teams are having tough seasons, with their respective managers coming under huge pressure. Madrid are struggling to break down teams in certain games, and as a result, have come away with a number of draws in the league. The story is almost identical with Galatasaray, as they sit seventh in their league.

Here are both side's recent results.

Real Madrid Galatasaray Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis (2/11) Galatasaray 2-0 Rizespor (1/11) Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes (30/10) Besiktas 1-0 Galatasaray (27/10) Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid (22/10) Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid (22/10) Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid (19/10) Galatasaray 3-2 Sivasspor (18/10) Real Madrid 4-2 Granada (5/10) Galatasaray 3-2 Istanbulspor (12/10)

Prediction

Despite Madrid's questionable form, they should absolutely have more than enough to beat a struggling Galatasaray side, and quite comfortably too.

However, the Turkish side know that Madrid's defence is suspect, so will believe that they have a chance of scoring at the Bernabeu - which incredibly would be their first goal of the competition this season.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Galatasaray