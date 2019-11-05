Sergio Aguero Insists Only Liverpool Can 'Hurt' Man City in Premier League Title Race

By 90Min
November 05, 2019

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero claimed that Liverpool are the only club other than the reigning champions capable of winning the Premier League title season, ruling the rest of the ‘Big Six’ out of the race less than a third of the way through the campaign.

Chelsea are just two points behind City as things stand, but Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are already way off the pace.

City currently trail leaders Liverpool by six points, a lead the Reds have been able to build and maintain as a result of consistent late goals. Aguero admitted that there is already enough evidence that their new rivals are the only team this season who can ‘hurt’ the champions.

“Liverpool has always been a tough opponent. But when I arrived, the team we were fighting for the title was [Manchester] United,” Aguero told France Football.

“Liverpool has become a very strong team and is now fighting with us to win the Premier League. It’s the only team that can hurt us. This year they are in front of us and will try to go to the end.”

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Liverpool are to host City at Anfield in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday, a fixture with potentially enormous ramifications for the season as a whole.

Should Liverpool win that game, their advantage at the top would grow to nine points and make it incredibly difficult for them to be caught. However, if City win, the gap would be slashed to just three points, meaning that a further slip up would be enough for Liverpool to be overtaken.

Before that, both clubs are in action in matchday four of the Champions League group stage this week. Liverpool host Genk, while City make the trip to Italy to face Atalanta.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message