VÍDEO | El gran tiro libre de Ziyech y el resto de los goles con los que el Ajax le gana al Chelsea

Partidazo en Stamford Bridge. El Ajax le está ganando al Chelsea por 3 a 1, en un encuentro que no tuvo respiro.
En los primeros 4 minutos ya teníamos dos goles. Primero, Tammy Abraham marcó en propia meta para darle la ventaja a los holandeses. Un minuto más tarde, Jorginho empató de penal.
Pero luego, Promes y Ziyech, con un golazo, abrieron la brecha para el Ajax.
For the ones who missed it here is the 0-1 for #Ajax good freekick by Promes and an unfortunate deflection by @tammyabraham. U dont hear me complain....😏#chelsea #ChampionsLeague #eredivisie #PremierLeague #goal #but #tor #golaso #WeTalKajax pic.twitter.com/SnRqKKkAfx— EyeJax (@eye_jax) November 5, 2019
GOOOOOOOOAL the equalizer for Blues 💙😍— Best (@oz3oe) November 5, 2019
Chelsea 1-1 Ajax
WHAT A BALL FROM ZIYECH.— Stan (@FutbolStanV2) November 5, 2019
Great goal from Promes as well. 😍pic.twitter.com/QU6vMmLOh5
When will jorginho miss penalty? https://t.co/Q0SHaPUwNQ— shifter of wombs (@Fay_Maleek) November 5, 2019
Hakim Ziyech just scored this goal against Chelsea. This is a madness. pic.twitter.com/AVkGROrVlA— World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) November 5, 2019
Hakim Ziyech just scored this goal against Chelsea. This is a madness. pic.twitter.com/AVkGROrVlA— World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) November 5, 2019