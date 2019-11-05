VÍDEO | El gran tiro libre de Ziyech y el resto de los goles con los que el Ajax le gana al Chelsea

By 90Min
November 05, 2019

Partidazo en Stamford Bridge. El Ajax le está ganando al Chelsea por 3 a 1, en un encuentro que no tuvo respiro.

En los primeros 4 minutos ya teníamos dos goles. Primero, Tammy Abraham marcó en propia meta para darle la ventaja a los holandeses. Un minuto más tarde, Jorginho empató de penal.

Pero luego, Promes y Ziyech, con un golazo, abrieron la brecha para el Ajax.





You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message