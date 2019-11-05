World Cup Hero Ellen White Added to England Women Squad for Germany & Czech Republic Games

World Cup hero Ellen White has been called into the England Women's squad for the first time since the tournament, joining the existing group of 21 players that had originally been selected for the upcoming Wembley sell-out against Germany and the trip to Czech Republic.

White emerged as a national hero during the summer when her six goals took England to the World Cup semi-finals for the second successive tournament and were enough to win the Bronze Boot behind USA superstars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

However, an ankle injury delayed White’s start to the season with new club Manchester City and she didn’t actually make her debut until the end of October, five months after agreeing the transfer.

White appeared from the bench as City lost a Women’s Super League fixture with title rivals Arsenal. She then managed an hour in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid in her first start, before scoring her first City goal against former club Birmingham on Sunday.

The prestige friendly against Germany on 9 November has been declared a sell-out at the 90,000-capacity Wembley and is expected to set a new attendance record for a women’s football match in England.

The current record of just over 80,000 was set in 2012 when the United States faced Japan in the Olympic goal medal match at the same venue.

White has already experienced games at Wembley on multiple occasions, playing for Great Britain against Brazil in front of 70,584 people at the 2012 Olympics (below), as well as in two FA Cup finals for former clubs Notts County and Birmingham.

After facing Germany, England will play a much lower key game against Czech Republic at a 6,681-capacity stadium in the little-known city of České Budějovice.

22-Player England Women's Squad for November Internationals:





Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Man Utd), Ellie Roebuck (Man City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Steph Houghton (Man City), Abbie McManus (Man Utd), Demi Stokes (Man City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham), Keira Walsh (Man City)

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Jodie Taylor (Reign FC), Ellen White (Man City)

