Bayern Munich vs Olympiacos: 6 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of UCL Clash

So, the Niko Kovac era at Bayern Munich is over.

A side that was widely being praised as arguably the best in Europe only a month ago are now in crisis, with the Bundesliga title race wide open following their embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

But domestic matters can be set aside for now, with Die Roten preparing to take on Olympiacos in their fourth Champions League game of the season.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

The Bundesliga champions are in firm control of Group B, sitting five points clear of second place Tottenham with a, ahem, healthy goal difference.

Olympiacos' only point so far came in the 2-2 draw against Spurs, but they've since lost to both Red Star Belgrade and Bayern, consigning them to the bottom of Group B.

So, ahead of Wednesday night's game, here are all the stats and facts you need to know, courtesy of Opta.

100% Record

MB Media/GettyImages

Bayern usually rattle through the group stages, although they have come unstuck in the knockout rounds in recent years, and don't make too many mistakes against the supposed minnows of the competition.

Olympiacos are one such team who have felt the sting of the German side's ruthless efficiency.

Bayern have a 100% win record against Olympiacos, winning all five matches against the Greek side (two in the European Cup, three in the Champions League). Olympiacos have only lost more against Juventus (seven).

Bavarian Fortress

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

Bayern's record at home in the Champions League is also remarkably formidable.

They've won 27 of their last 29 home UCL group stage matches (W27 D1 L1), with one of those a 4-0 win over Olympiacos in November 2015.

The one loss they've suffered in that time came against Manchester City in December 2013, when David Silva, Aleksandar Kolorov and James Milner all scored as the current Premier League champions came from two goals down to triumph 3-2.

Winless Run

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Olympiacos may be one of the stronger sides in Greece, but their record in the Champions League is not exactly inspiring.

Memorable campaigns include runs to the last 16, the most recent of which came in 2013/14 when they were knocked out by Manchester United, but the wins have certainly dried up since then.

The Greek giants are without a victory in 11 Champions League games - drawing two and losing nine - conceding 28 goals in the process while scoring only nine since beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in November 2015.

Trigger Happy

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Were you watching when Bayern demolished Tottenham 7-2 in north London earlier this season?

Well, it was certainly the highpoint for Bayern so far this term. Overall, their form has been more up and down than a yo-yo being chucked around by an NFL quarterback.

Regardless, that massive win over Spurs and the following victory against Olympiacos has helped them register 13 goals in just three Champions League games this season - the only team with more after three games of a season are Arsenal in 2010/11 (14 goals).

Man on Fire

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Is Lewandowski, based purely on current form, the best player in the world at the moment?

the Poland international certainly has his admirers, with his start to the season even more electrifying than his usual high standards.

The Bayern striker has scored in each of his last seven Champions League group stage matches, netting 12 goals in total. The only players with longer consecutive runs of scoring in the group stages are Lionel Messi (eight games between 2015 and 2017) and Cristiano Ronaldo (nine games between 2012 and 2014). Two good players there, FYI.

The Moroccan Aritz Aduriz

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

Olympiacos striker Youssef El-Arabi has slammed in goals all over the world during his career, impressing while at La Liga side Granada before swapping Spain for Saudi Arabia.

On the previous Champions League matchday, El-Arabi became the third oldest African player to score on his first Champions League start (32y 261d), behind only Mickaël Poté in 2017 (33y 38d) and Tony Yeboah in 2000 (34y 99d).





He will become the second oldest player to score in his first two starts if he nets on Wednesday, behind only Abel Balbo in 1999 for Fiorentina (33y 175d).

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!