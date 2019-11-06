Chelsea Enter Rarified Air With Astonishing Champions League Comeback Against Ajax

Chelsea came back from the brink on Tuesday evening to secure a dramatic draw against Ajax, overturning a three-goal deficit, and in doing so wrote themselves into the Champions League history books.

The Blues found themselves 4-1 down after 55 minutes thanks to two own goals and strikes by Quincy Promes and Donny van de Beek, leaving their Champions League progression hanging in the balance.





Frank Lampard's men turned on the style in the final half an hour however, and following the double-dismissal of Daley Blind and Joel Veltman, Chelsea salvaged a draw from the unlikeliest of circumstances.

3 - Chelsea are the third English side in Champions League history to come from three goals behind to get a result and the first since Liverpool in May 2005 (3-3 v AC Milan). Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/ew8IqhYzUT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2019

The west London side's superb performance rolled back the years to Liverpool's three-goal revival over AC Milan in the 2005 final of the European competition, in which the English side won an incredible penalty shootout having been 3-0 down at half-time. Opta released the telling statistic that the Blues' comeback was the first of its kind since that historic night in Istanbul for the Reds.

Chelsea thought they had snatched all three points in this crucial group stage fixture against the Dutch side, but Cesar Azpilicueta's potential winner was disallowed for a handball in the buildup. The result leaves Lampard's men sitting joint-top of group H alongside Ajax and Valencia, with all three sides tied on seven points, leaving little margin for error over the final two matches.

Whilst Chelsea's spirited fightback will be the post-match talking point, their defensive deficiencies were highlighted by their relentless opposition.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Opta also revealed that the high-scoring draw was only the third time that Chelsea have conceded four or more goals in a single Champions League game, and it was the first occasion since they tied 4-4 at home to Liverpool in April 2009.

Lampard will be determined to cut out the defensive lapses from his side before their decisive fixtures against Valencia and Lille, as the Blues aim to progress through their tough group and into the knockout rounds of the Champions League.