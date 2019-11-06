Father Of Breakout Star Admits Player Wants Premier League Move Amid Liverpool and Man Utd Interest

Erling Haaland's father has sparked rumours of a potential Premier League move for his son, admitting that the Red Bull Salzburg striker dreams of playing in the English top flight.

Haaland has attracted the interest of Europe's biggest clubs with his electric start to the Austrian domestic campaign, and the Norwegian star has bagged seven goals in his opening four Champions League appearances.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the Salzburg forward, and during an interview with TalkSport, Alf-Inge Haaland, who used to play for Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Leeds, confessed that his son has ambitions of playing in England in the future.

“At one stage, he would like to play in the Premier League, when that is going to happen, I don’t know,” Haaland said. “Up to now, he is ahead of the stage we thought he would be at. He’s done well, and he’s risen to the occasion.”

Haaland has already faced Liverpool once this season, scoring a dramatic equaliser to help his side initially come back from a three-goal deficit, only for the Reds to ultimately run out 4-3 winners. The Norway international impressed Jurgen Klopp with his attacking display, and he is reportedly interested in doing a deal for the striker, but faces competition from Tottenham and United.

The 19-year-old also scored a brace during his side's 3-2 home defeat to Napoli, but the Austrian club claimed a well-earned 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday, with Haaland opening the scoring after 11 minutes.

It's not only in the Champions League that Haaland has caught the eye, as the youngster has bagged an incredible 23 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and looks set for a big-money move in the near future.