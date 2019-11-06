Italian Football Federation Apply for Serie A Clubs to Be Able to Use Five Substitutes in Games

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has applied for the right of Serie A clubs to be able to use five substitutes during league games.

Under current regulations, teams in most competitions globally can only make three subs inside 90 minutes of regulation time, but changes were made in recent years to allow a fourth switch in extra time in cup competitions.

FIGC have sent an application to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), to request the increase, as reported by Football Italia.

Serie C and Serie D sides are already permitted to use five substitutes, and if the the Football Federation's proposition is accepted, Serie A will become the first major domestic league in Europe to permit more than three alterations being made in a game.

It is not the first time that FIGC have lobbied for a change in substitution regulation. In 2012, Serie A become one of the first European leagues to allow teams to name a subs bench consisting of 12 players, following significant lobbying from club executives.

Ivan Romano/GettyImages

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was one of the principle advocates of the move, arguing that a greater selection of subs would improve things for both players and managers.

"I thank the international and national organisations that have introduced this rule of absolute common sense," he began, in a 2012 interview with Sky Italia (via ESPN).





"I made the proposal a while ago because I thought it was important to give more choice to the coaches for changes during games, but also because it was unfair to send called up players to the stands as it threatened to see their value plummet. It proves it is not impossible to change the world of football, but we have stood still for too long."

Serie A's history of changing the laws increases the chances of this most recent alteration being successful, however it is not yet clear how many clubs would support the change.