Jonjo Shelvey Ready to Become Next Newcastle Player to Sign St James' Contract Extension

Jonjo Shelvey is set to sign a new contract at Newcastle United, with his current deal ending in 2021.

Shelvey is one of a whole host of players entering the final 18 months of their contracts at St James' Park, with fellow experienced first-teamers Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie and Fabian Schar all coming to a decision point in their respective times at the club.

Despite headlines being dominated by reports of new deals on the table for the Longstaff brothers, Newcastle are hoping to strike deals with a number of first-team players before they reach the 'sell cheaply or lose for free' point in the summer.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Northern Echo report that the experienced midfield playmaker will be the next person to put pen to paper on an extension with the Toon, with the club hoping that others will follow suit rather than wait to see whether they will be staring down the barrel of a Championship campaign next season.

The former England international has struggled to cement his starting position under Steve Bruce's regime this season, but an impressive display against West Ham will put him straight back into contention. He started the first two games of the season, against Arsenal and Norwich, but has since found himself starting sporadically.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Earlier this season, Shelvey stated his desire to stay with the Magpies, saying: "I want to sign a new contract. I’ve never once come out and said that I wanted to leave the club. I don’t want to leave the club. I’m happy here and I’m settled here.

“Obviously, the only way I’m going to get a new deal is if I’m playing on the pitch and contributing to the team, and showing the fans, obviously, what I can do.”

His performances have been tracked by West Ham and Crystal Palace, and the two Premier League sides will be monitoring his contract discussions closely.