Jordi Alba Set for Month on Sidelines Following Injury Relapse in Barcelona Draw With Slavia Prague

Jordi Alba could be set to miss up to a month of action after suffering a hamstring injury in Barcelona's 0-0 draw with Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The draw was a disappointing one for Barça, who - despite extending their unbeaten run at home in the Champions League to 34 games - were ineffectual against a well-organised but ultimately much weaker opponent.

Injury was added to insult after the game as Barcelona confirmed that Alba, who was substituted at half time, had suffered a reoccurrence of a problem in his left hamstring.

A club statement reads: "[Alba] was replaced at half time in the game between Barça and Slavia Prague due to a problem in his left hamstring. Tests have confirmed that the Barça number 18 has suffered a relapse of his left hamstring injury. The player is unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return to action."





Alba missed three weeks earlier in the season after picking up the same injury in the Champions League clash with Dortmund. However, Catalan outlet SPORT predict that the 30-year-old left-back could be out for slightly longer this time, putting his estimated recovery time at around a month as Barça exercise caution.

They claim that the club will be 'extra precautious', after failing to properly ease the player back into the first team last time.

Summer signing Junior Firpo is expected to deputise in the meantime, with SPORT not expecting to see Alba again until at least the home tie against Dortmund in the Champions League on 27th November.

Despite the underwhelming display on Tuesday, Barcelona remain on course to qualify from Group F for the knockout rounds. Ernesto Valverde's side have eight points from their opening four games, while one win from their final two fixtures (home to Dortmund and away to Inter) will see them into the last 16.