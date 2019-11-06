Leicester Linked With Move for Club Brugge Forward Who Terrorised Real Madrid

Leicester City are interested in signing striker Emmanuel Dennis from Belgian outfit Club Brugge and may make a £20m move in January, according to one report.

Leicester have enjoyed a really strong start to the season and are currently sat in third in the Premier League table on 23 points, six points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal.

According to a report in the Mirror, Brendan Rodgers is eager to add firepower to his squad in the upcoming transfer window in an attempt to maintain their position in the top four.

ANP Sport/GettyImages

Forward Dennis has started the season well for Brugge, netting three times in his opening nine games in the Belgian First Division A. However, it was the 21-year-olds impressive performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League last month though that has really caught the attention of clubs around Europe, with the Nigeria international netting twice at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The young forward marked his second goal in the 2-2 draw with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style celebration routine, which he claimed he performed to tell Madrid that 'they miss something.'

According to the Mirror's gossip - which is light on details - Rodgers' side are keen on signing the striker in January as he looks to give support up front to current Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy. The 32-year-old has netted ten goals so far this term - one more than Sergio Aguero and Tammy Abraham.

2019/20 marks the third season that '£20m-rated' Dennis has played for Brugge, and with that experience in the Champions League and at international level in his locker as well, he could be of interest to Leicester, who have two Nigerians already in their first-team squad (Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi).

Alongside Dennis who is seemingly the number one target in the forward department, Real Sociedad’s Diego Llorente has also been identified to add competition to the defence.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Llorente joined La Real in the summer of 2017 from Real Madrid and has featured nine times in La Liga this season, while he has earned five caps for Spain.

If the Foxes want to secure the Spaniard’s signature though, they will have to pay in the region of £45m, which is his release clause and beat off the competition of fellow Premier League sides West Ham and Tottenham who are also said to be interested.