Norwich City vs Watford Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Norwich City host Watford on Friday night at Carrow Road with both sides in the relegation zone and in desperate need for a win in what is the first ‘six pointer’ of the season.

After promotion last term from the Championship, Norwich did seem to adjust to life back in the Premier League reasonably well in the first month, recording good home wins over Newcastle United and Manchester City.

However, it has all turned a bit sour since that victory against City in September, as the Canaries have since lost five of their last six games in the Premier League meaning they sit in 19th in the table on just seven points – already four adrift of Everton in seventeenth place.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

While Norwich have been poor, Watford have been even worse and are yet to win a single game in the Premier League this term, drawing five and losing six of their opening eleven contests.

As a result, they are rooted to the bottom on just five points with confidence at an all-time low. A trip to face an out-of-form Norwich though could provide the Hornets with the perfect opportunity to end this terrible run and in turn, result in them leapfrogging the East Anglian outfit in the table.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Friday 8 November What Time is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT) Where is it Played? Carrow Road TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event Referee Andre Marriner

