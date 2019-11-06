Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Paul Pogba's Expected Return Date

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba will return from injury in 'early December' as the Red Devils prepare for a busy winter schedule.

Pogba has not featured for Man Utd since September, and his teammates have struggled in his absence, languishing it tenth place in the Premier League table after 11 matches.

OGS confirms Pogba back 'early December' — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 6, 2019

Solskjaer has come under pressure of late, but the Norwegian boss will be glad to have his star midfielder back from injury, as he confirmed during his pre-match press conference that the France international will return in early December, as reported by Simon Stone on Twitter.

Solskjaer's timeline corresponds roughly with what the player himself told reporters earlier this week when he revealed it would be another 10 days before his plaster cast comes off and then another two weeks of rehabilitation.

Pogba is a key figure for Man Utd, and his injury lay-off has resulted in a serious lack of creativity in the side's midfield. Goals have been hard to come by for Pogba's teammates of late, who have managed only 13 goals this season, one of the lowest returns in the top flight.

The Red Devils had seemingly turned a corner from their poor run of results with three consecutive away wins, but Solskjaer's men succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Man Utd host Partizan Belgrade on Thursday evening in the Europa League before they enter a run of must-win fixtures in the Premier League. The Manchester club will hope to claim nine points from their next three games, in which they face Brighton at home and an away fixture at Sheffield United, before entertaining Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

World Cup winner Pogba may be fit to take to the field once again, when his side host Tottenham Hotspur and then travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on English champions and bitter rivals Manchester City.

The 26-year-old has made five league appearances for Man Utd this season, failing to score but providing two assists for his teammates.