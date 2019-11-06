RB Salzburg Slap €100m Price Tag on Erling Braut Håland in Hope of Sparking Bidding War

RB Salzburg are believed to want at least €100m for coveted breakthrough talent Erling Braut Håland, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus chasing the striker's signature.

The 19-year-old front man has already rattled in an eye-catching 23 goals in just 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season.





Granted, he is plying his trade in the Austrian Bundesliga, but regardless of his domestic league's deficiencies it seems he is the real deal.

This is evidenced by Haaland transferring that goalscoring form to Europe's stellar club competition, netting seven goals in just four Champions League group stage matches so far - including a hat-trick against Genk and goals at Anfield and Napoli's Stadio San Paolo.

That sort of form has inevitably piqued the interest of the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United. Previous reports suggest Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City - where Håland's dad Alf-Inge played - also harbour an interest. However, any of those European giants will reportedly have to stump up at least €100m - that's £86m - if they want to land the towering Norwegian striker.





Tuttosport report that Salzburg hope there will be a bidding war between Juve, Madrid and United with that figure as the starting point, therefore driving his price up even higher. However, while that may be their hope, the Austrian club's director of sport Christoph Freund said he had not been contacted by any clubs about Håland's availability.

"So much nonsense is written in the last few weeks. What I've already read makes me laugh," he told the Daily Mirror.

"I have not spoken to any club so far. I can also say there's currently no offer for the January [transfer window]. The next step will come, because Erling will be unstoppable."

While Tuttosport are perhaps not the most reliable source, it would be foolish to rule out a big money move for the prolific teenager after the start to the season he has had, especially in the Champions League.

Remarkably, Salzburg paid Norwegian side Molde just €5m to sign Haaland in January, and while his destination is unclear at this stage it seems he is set to be on the move again sooner rather than later. Whatever happens, they stand to make a humongous profit.