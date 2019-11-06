Real Madrid Make Contact With Fabian Ruiz Over Potential Transfer From Napoli

Real Madrid have reportedly held talks with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz about a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 13-time European champions are undergoing a mini-period of transition under Zinedine Zidane after a disappointing season last year, and are looking to revitalise their midfield.

They have been strongly linked with Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba as they look to replenish their options in the middle of the park, particularly with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos entering the later part of their careers.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to reports from ESPN, Los Blancos have been in contact with Spain international Fabian, who is viewed as a cheaper and less disruptive alternative to the Premier League duo.

Representatives from Madrid reportedly made contact with the former Betis man, who is also wanted by Barcelona and Manchester City, in October.

It is thought that Fabian prefers the Bernabeu as a potential destination, as it will allow him to be closer to home at a club where he will be 'well looked-after.'

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Madrid would most likely have to fork out between €80m and €100m for the former Real Betis man. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is a notoriously hard man to negotiate with, and it is thought that he is in no mood to sell the 23 year-old, who has no release clause, especially given that star players Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens are also reportedly considering their futures.

Madrid have kept tabs on Fabian since he first emerged at Real Betis alongside Dani Ceballos. They opted to pay €18m for Ceballos in 2017, while Ruiz moved to Napoli a season later for €30m.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Spaniard's performances have been so impressive since then that he has attracted attention from the likes of Manchester City, who view him as a successor to David Silva.

But it is thought that the midfielder's dynamism and versatility are exactly what Real are looking for, and that they are now in the driving seat for his signature.

In the meantime, Los Blancos will look to revive their Champions League campaign on Wednesday night against Galatasaray, after a slow start saw them pick up just four points from their opening three group games.