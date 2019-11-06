Zinedine Zidane Insists Kylian Mbappe Dreams of Playing for Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has reiterated that Kylian Mbappe's 'dream is to play for Real Madrid', but that ultimately it is up to the player to decide his path.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu ever since he broke through at Monaco, and has gone from strength to strength since joining Paris Saint-Germain.

With three Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup under his belt, Mbappe already has a CV most players would dream of and although Zidane admitted that he didn't know where the young forward's future lies, he echoed previous sentiments that he wants to play for Madrid some day.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

"At the moment he plays for Paris Saint-Germain, we'll see in the future if that changes," Zidane said, as quoted by AS. "I know he always said his dream is to play for Real Madrid."





Mbappe is set to play against Real Madrid later in November in the Champions League, and there's been plenty of speculation about a move to the Spanish capital in recent days.

Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev confessed that Mbappe chose to join PSG because he was certain that Madrid would wait and try to sign him at some point in the future instead.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

In response to the recent speculation, the French champions are reportedly looking to tie Mbappe down to a new contract which would put him on a par with Neymar in terms of wages. However, there are concerns about the Brazil forward's long-term future at the Parc des Princes too after he was also linked with a switch to the Bernabeu in the summer.

Madrid's indifferent start to the 2019/20 season off the back of a disappoint campaign prior has seen them become the subject of many big transfer rumours, with Jadon Sancho the latest to be linked with a move to Los Blancos, particularly if they're unable to land Mbappe.