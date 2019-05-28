Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool Favorites Over Tottenham

The Champions League final is set and bettors are expecting Liverpool to earn a title in Saturday's highly-anticipated match against Tottenham.

The Reds opened at -200 to win the Champions League, according to Bovada, while the Spurs were at +165.

Tottenham is making its first appearance in the finals. Liverpool has won five Champions League titles.

Liverpool advanced to the final following a stunning comeback against Barcelona in the semifinals. Not to be outdone, Tottenham advanced past Ajax in the semifinals with their own respective thriller.

The final is Saturday, June 1. Kickoff from Estadio Wanda Metropolitano scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.