The 2019 Women's World Cup group starts on June 7 and will be played in different venues of France.

As defending champions, the United States will be looking for their fourth World Cup championship, following titles in 1991, 1991 and 2015.

Below is the complete television schedule as all games will be broadcast on the Fox Sports family of networks.

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Group Stage

Friday, June 7

France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m., Paris (FS1)

Saturday, June 8

Germany vs. China, 9 a.m., Rennes (FS1)

Spain vs. South Africa, 12 p.m., Le Havre (Fox)

Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m., Reims (Fox

Sunday, June 9

Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m., Valenciennes (FS1)

Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m., Grenoble (FS1)

England vs. Scotland, 12 p.m., Nice (Fox)

Monday, June 10

Argentina vs. Japan, 12 p.m., Paris (FS1)

Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m., Montpellier (FS1)

Tuesday, June 11

New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m., Le Havre (FS1)

Chile vs. Sweden, 12 p.m., Rennes (FS1)

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m., Reims (Fox)

Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m., Grenoble (FS1)

Germany vs. Spain, 12 p.m., Valenciennes (Fox)

France vs. Norway, 3 p.m., Nice (Fox)

Thursday, June 13

Australia vs. Brazil, 12 p.m., Montpellier (Fox)

South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m., Paris (Fox)

Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m., Rennes (FS1)

Jamaica vs. Italy, 12 p.m., Reims (Fox)

England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m., Le Havre (Fox)

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m., Valenciennes (Fox)

Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m., Grenoble (FS2)

Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m., Nice (FS1)

United States vs. Chile, 12 p.m., Paris (Fox)

Monday, June 17

South Africa vs. Germany, 12 p.m., Montpellier (Fox)

China vs. Spain, 12 p.m., Le Havre (FS1)

Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m., Rennes (Fox)

South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m., Reims (Fox)

Tuesday, June 18

Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m, Grenoble (FS2)

Italy vs. Brazil 3 p.m., Valenciennes (FS1)

Wednesday, June 19

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m., Nice (FS1)

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. | Paris (FS2)

Thursday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Canada, 12 p.m., Reims (Fox)

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 12 p.m., Montpellier (FS1)

United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m., Le Havre (Fox)

Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m., Rennes (FS1)

Knockout Phase

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22

TBD, Grenoble, 11:30 a.m. (FS1)

TBD, Nice, 3 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, June 23

TBD, Valenciennes, 11:30 a.m. (FS1)

TBD, Le Havre, 3 p.m. (Fox)

Monday, June 24

TBD, Reims, 12 p.m. (FS1)

TBD, Paris, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, June 25

TBD, Montpellier, 12:00 p.m. (FS1)

TBD, Rennes, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

TBD, Le Havre, 3:00 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, June, 28

TBD, Paris, 3:00 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday, June, 29

TBD, Valenciennes, 9:00 a.m. (FS1)

TBD, Rennes, 12:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July, 2

TBD, Lyon, 3:00 p.m. (Fox)

Wednesday, July, 3

TBD, Lyon, 3:00p ET (FS1)

Third Place Playoff

Saturday, July, 6

TBD, Nice, 11:00 a.m. (Fox)

Final

Sunday, July, 7 TBD, Stade de Lyon, Lyon, 11:00 a.m. (Fox)