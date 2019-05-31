The 2019 World Cup is finally here.

The U.S. Women's National Team enters this summer's tournament as the defending champions and the favorite to win its second consecutive title. A number of experienced players will be returning to France, including Carli Lloyd, who will be playing in her fourth World Cup. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Kelley O'Hara, Ali Krieger and Becky Sauerbrunn will all be competing in their third respective tournament.

Newcomers Mallory Pugh and Lindsey Horan will look to make their mark alongside 11 others named to their first ever Women's World Cup roster.

The 2019 competition will take place across France and many of the matches will be easy to watch. The competition begins on June 7 in Paris and spans a full month, ending on July 7.

Here's when the USWNT plays in the group stage:

June 11: USWNT vs. Thailand (FOX, 3 p.m.)

June 16: USWNT vs. Chile (FOX, noon)

June 20: Sweden vs. USWNT (FOX, 3 p.m.)