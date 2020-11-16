SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Luis Suarez Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Won't Face Brazil or Barcelona

Author:
Publish date:

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Uruguayan Football Association said on Monday.

They and national team staffer Matías Faral, also infected, will miss Uruguay’s home match against Brazil on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifying.

“All three mentioned are in good healthy state and have already implemented the measures needed for the case,” the Uruguayan FA said on social media.

Besides missing Suárez and Muñoz, Uruguay is already without goalkeeper Martín Silva, defenders Sebastián Coates and Matias Viña, midfielder Federico Valverde, and striker Maxi Gómez for the match against Brazil. Viña was also infected with COVID-19.

Suarez will miss not only the Brazil game, but also Saturday’s Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and his former club Barcelona.

YOU MAY LIKE

Luis-Suarez-Uruguay-Coronavirus
Play
Soccer

Suarez Has Coronavirus, Won't Face Brazil or Barcelona

The Uruguay and Atletico Madrid striker tested positive on international duty in World Cup qualifying.

Antonio Brown celebrates after a Bucs win.
Play
NFL

Report: Antonio Brown Allegedly Destroyed Security Camera

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown was accused last month of destroying a security camera, but he wasn't charged for the alleged incident.

Reyna-USMNT-Panama-McKennie-Adams
Play
Soccer

Young USMNT Flashes Its Ability to Bounce Back

The U.S. conceded early but roared back to close November camp with a largely convincing 6-2 win over Panama.

Russell Westbrook enters a game for the Rockets
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: MJ Interested in Westbrook on Hornets

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan would reportedly be interested in trying to deal for Russell Westbrook.

Gio-Reyna-USMNT-Panama
Play
Soccer

USMNT Responds, Routs Panama to Close Nov. Camp

Goals from Gio Reyna, Nicholas Gioacchini, Sebastian Soto and Sebastian Lletget propelled the U.S. to a 6-2 win.

jim-gray-lead
Play
Media

Man of the Moments: How Jim Gray Got His Start in Sports

How did a singular (and ubiquitous) sportscaster begin his career? By being in the right place at the right time.

march-madness-2020-ncaa-tournament-bracket
College Basketball

March Madness in Indy Would Make a Lot of Sense

While nothing is finalized yet, Greater Indianapolis is an almost perfect location to hold a bubble-like NCAA tournament.

drew-brees-saints-rib-contusion
Play
NFL

Report: Drew Brees Has Fractured Ribs, Collapsed Lung

Brees informed coaches at halftime on Sunday that he was unable to continue the game.