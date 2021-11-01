Gremio Investigates After Fans Rush Field, Destroy VAR Equipment

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Gremio Investigates After Fans Invade Field, Destroy VAR Equipment After Loss

Author:

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian club Gremio is investigating the destruction of the video assistant referee equipment by fans who invaded its stadium pitch in Porto Alegre.

The incident on Sunday happened after the team lost to Palmeiras 3-1 and sunk deeper into the Brazilian championship relegation zone. Home fans were enraged at the VAR system after Gremio’s equalizer near the final whistle was canceled. Palmeiras added a third goal in stoppage time.

Three supporters broke the monitor, its protective casing, and ripped off wires feeding into the set.

Gremio said on Monday in a statement it “does not agree with the acts committed by a small portion of the fans in attendance to yesterday’s match.” It added it was cooperating with police and considering banning the guilty supporters from its home matches.

About a dozen Gremio fans also clashed with police after the match.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has yet to comment on the incidents at Arena do Grêmio.

The country’s sports court has already forced other clubs to play in empty stadiums for up to 10 matches following previous field invasions by fans.

Gremio is 19th out of 20 in the Brazilian championship.

