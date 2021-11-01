Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mexico to Play Two More Home World Cup Qualifiers Without Fans as Punishment

Author:

ZURICH (AP) — Mexico will have to play in an empty stadium for its next two home games in World Cup qualifying because of persistent anti-gay chants by fans, FIFA said Monday.

The Mexican soccer federation was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($110,000) for charges of “discriminatory behavior by supporters.” It’s the latest punishment in a long-standing campaign to stop fans from directing slurs at opposing players.

Mexico will host Costa Rica on Jan. 30 and Panama on Feb. 2 in an empty stadium, costing the federation millions of dollars in lost revenue.

The anti-gay chants were heard last month when Mexico hosted qualifiers against Canada and Honduras. The storied Azteca Stadium drew a combined attendance of more than 130,000 fans for those games.

SI Recommends

The Azteca was empty when Mexico opened World Cup qualifying in September against Jamaica because of a previous FIFA punishment.

Mexico is scheduled to host the United States on March 24.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Adrian Peterson
NFL

Report: Titans to Work Out Adrian Peterson After Henry Injury

Peterson spent last season with the Lions, recording 156 carries for 604 yards and seven touchdowns.

Club-America-Estadio-Azteca
Soccer

Mexico to Play Two More Qualifiers Without Fans as Punishment

Mexico will have to play in an empty stadium for its next two home games in World Cup qualifying because of persistent anti-gay chants by fans.

Jonathan_Greenard
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 IDP Waiver Wire Report

Texans DE Jonathan Greenard makes the list for third straight week.

Drew Brees before a game with the Bucs.
NFL

Drew Brees Asked About Returning to Saints

Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a "significant" knee injury on Sunday in a win against the Buccaneers.

Joe Buck
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Haters Embarrass Themselves With Nonsensical Tweets

Fans bash him during Bucs-Saints even though he didn’t call Bucs-Saints.

Derrick Henry
Play
Fantasy

Derrick Henry Injury Fantasy Impact: Reportedly Done for the Season

The NFL's leading rusher reportedly suffered a season-ending foot injury. What does that mean for fantasy?

Brian Flores
NFL

Miami's Flores Says He's Not Worried About Job Status

Dolphins coach Brian Flores is not concerned with his own status with the franchise despite the team losing its seventh consecutive game.

Closeup of Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson
Extra Mustard

Cedrick Wilson Made a Stunning Throw on a Trick Play

A lot of quarterbacks couldn’t even do this.