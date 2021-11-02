Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
SOCCER
Chelsea Edges Malmö in Pulisic's Return From Injury

Author:

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Chelsea took a step closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Malmo on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech’s goal early in the second half was enough for the defending European champion to eliminate host Malmo from the tournament.

The best Malmo can hope for is qualification to the Europa League. The Swedish champion has lost all four of its Group H games and has yet to score so far in the Champions League with two matches remaining.

Ziyech broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the 56th minute, tapping home at the back post after Kai Havertz centered the ball just out of reach of goalkeeper Johan Dahlin.

Chelsea missed the clinical finishing of the injured Romelu Lukaku, though, as both Havertz and substitute Christian Pulisic couldn’t convert from close range. Pulisic, back from an ankle injury, made his first appearance since the Premier League season opener.

Chelsea has nine points from four games. Juventus, also with nine points, hosts Zenit St. Petersburg later Tuesday in the other Group H match.

Christian Pulisic plays for Chelsea vs. Malmo in the Champions League
