USMNT Adds Camp, Friendly vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

The December camp will take place outside of the FIFA international calendar and feature mostly domestic-based talent, but it won't replace the traditional January camp.

Facing a 10-week break in World Cup qualifying and a lengthy winter offseason for its MLS-based players, the U.S. men’s national team will fill some of the gap with a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Dec. 18 at the LA Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park.

Consider it an early, extra January camp. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter still plans to stage the annual, post-New Year’s gathering that traditionally offers training and a game or two to players and prospects from teams in MLS, Liga MX, Scandinavia or perhaps the fringes of other European clubs. Because it all happens outside a FIFA international window and in the middle of most European club campaigns, only the aforementioned portion of the U.S. player pool is typically available.

This winter, however, the stakes are higher thanks to the three pivotal qualifiers scheduled at the end of January and in early February. Keeping the entire squad as sharp as possible is vital, and MLS men comprise a significant part of it. Eleven MLS players were called in for each of the first two Concacaf Octagonal windows as the Americans went 3-1-2. That’s good for second place in the double round-robin competition that’ll send three teams to next year’s World Cup in Qatar and a fourth to an intercontinental playoff.

Berhalter is expected to name his squad this week for the November qualifiers. The U.S. hosts Mexico in Cincinnati on Nov. 12 then plays at Jamaica on Nov. 16. The MLS Cup playoffs start shortly thereafter, at which point domestic offseasons will begin. National team camp will convene in Carson, Calif. on Dec. 5, with any potential invitees from MLS’s conference finalists joining once their seasons conclude.

The Dec. 18 match against Bosnia will be the third all-time between the sides. The most recent meeting was part of the 2018 January camp under interim manager Dave Sarachan. The friendly in Carson ended in a 0-0 draw and marked the senior international debut of goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Bosnia is currently ranked 56th in the world by FIFA (the U.S. is 13th) and it remains alive in World Cup qualifying despite a 1-1-4 record. It’s only two points out of the playoff places in a tight UEFA Group D, which is led by France. Almost the whole squad plays abroad, however, meaning a far less experienced team is expected next month in Southern California.

This winter’s January camp won’t include any friendlies. Berhalter’s MLS players will gather early for training and they’ll then be joined by their European-based teammates once the FIFA window opens toward the end of the month. The U.S. will host El Salvador at a site to be determined on Jan. 27, visit Canada three days later and then host Honduras on Feb. 2.

