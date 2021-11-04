USMNT GK Steffen Signs With Man City Through 2025

Zack Steffen has pledged his future to Manchester City, with the U.S. men's national team goalkeeper signing a new deal with the club through 2025.

Steffen, who was called in as part of the U.S.'s roster for this month's World Cup qualifying matches vs. Mexico and Jamaica, has been with Man City since 2019, when he left the Columbus Crew for the Premier League powerhouse. He left on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf for that first season, but then returned to effectively be Ederson's backup and City's domestic cup goalkeeper both last season and for the current campaign.

“This is a fantastic moment me—I am so happy to be committing my future to Manchester City,” Steffen told the club's official website. “In my opinion, this is the best team in world football, with the best manager and best coaching setup. It’s a privilege to be here and contribute to this team achieving its targets.

“I feel I learn every day and I have definitely improved as a goalkeeper since coming here. I contributed to our success last season, which was an amazing experience.

“I want to keep pushing Ederson every single day and take my chances when they arrive.”

Pushing Ederson is largely the extent of Steffen's role. He has made just four appearances in all competitions this season and made 12 all of last season, but the chance to play more this season has been cut by at least three games with City's round-of-16 elimination (the club lost on penalty kicks to West Ham) from the League Cup, a competition it had won for the last four seasons. He did earn the praise of Pep Guardiola following a successful Premier League outing vs. Burnley last month and continues to be held in high regard.

“We have incredible confidence in him because the moments he has to save the ball he does. We are delighted with him,” Guardiola said, adding that he is a "much better keeper than when he arrived."

Steffen, 26, has also praised the culture of the club and its training environment, something he attributes to his growth if game time can't be had. No matter how much he is or is not playing in matches, it hasn't prevented him from continuing to be in the mix to start for the U.S. After his injury and COVID-19 diagnosis gave way to Matt Turner to start the U.S.'s first five World Cup qualifiers, Steffen returned to the goal in the most recent qualifier, vs. Costa Rica, and he'll be vying to start vs. Mexico on Nov. 12 in Cincinnati. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter wouldn't tip his hand on Thursday as to which of the two would get the nod.

“Zack is an excellent goalkeeper and a brilliant professional who brings so much to Pep’s squad," Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement. “He fits the blueprint of what a Manchester City goalkeeper should be. Not only is great with his hands, but he is also calm on the ball and provides outstanding distribution, which is a vital part of our style.

“This is a man who trains to an exceptionally high standard every single day. He always wants to learn and improve. Our coaching staff love having him here and we want to see him continue his development over the next years.”

