November 5, 2021
SOCCER
Tab Ramos Out as Houston Dynamo Manager

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo parted ways with coach Tab Ramos on Thursday after finishing last in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference with just six wins.

The Dynamo decided not to extend Ramos’ contract, which expired at the end of this season. Ramos was appointed head coach in October 2019.

Houston’s season ended Wednesday night with a 2-0 loss at Montreal. The Dynamo finished 6-16-12.

“The staff & I gave it all we had & always represented you with pride. ... Wishing you all the best!” Ramos said in a post thanking the club and its fans on Twitter.

Pat Onstad, who was named the Dynamo’s general manager Monday, thanked Ramos in a team statement announcing the decision.

“In the short time that I have been here, it was apparent that he has made a tremendous positive impact on the culture of our team and has helped make Houston a more appealing destination for players within MLS and abroad. There is a strong foundation here and we are grateful to Tab for that.”

Ramos, a former midfielder for the U.S. national team, came to the Dynamo after a lengthy stint as coach of the under-20 national team.

Houston also announced it would not extend the contracts of assistants Omid Namazi and Martin Vazquez.

