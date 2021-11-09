Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea's Tuchel Urges USMNT to Be Cautious With Pulisic

Author:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic was among just 10 of 25 players on hand for the United States’ first day of training ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Mexico, and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel urged caution with the attacker as he regains fitness.

Pulisic injured his left ankle during the Sept. 8 qualifier at Honduras. He didn’t return to action until Nov. 2, when he played the final 17 minutes of Chelsea’s Champions League match at Malmö. Pulisic entered for the final six minutes of Saturday’s Premier League game at Burnley.

“He means so much to our team, so it’s awesome having him back,” midfielder Brenden Aaronson said Monday. “It’s like another confidence boost just having him here.”

Pulisic and Aaronson worked in a gym along with defenders Antonee Robinson and Miles Robinson, and midfielder Tyler Adams.

“Christian coming back in is massive for the group,” Antonee Robinson said. “Just having him around in general, like just being a good lad, being around, a leader off the field. And we know when he gets on the field, whether he starts or has to come on off the bench, he’s a player we can rely on to put his all in for the team and create chances and help us if we need him to get the win.”

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defenders Reggie Cannon, Chris Richards and Joe Scally trained on the field along with forward Tim Weah.

Other players were traveling to Cincinnati following Sunday matches.

SI Recommends

Pulisic, who turned 23 in September, has played just 151 minutes in qualifying. He missed the opener at El Salvador while regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test and played 90 minutes against Canada and the first 61 at Honduras.

“I hope that they don’t overuse him, that they are responsible enough,” Tuchel said after Saturday’s game.

“Christian still feels a bit of pain. He absolutely wants to come back. It’s a matter of pain management. It’s not a matter of a re-injury or being still injured, it’s just that it’s still painful. But he tried hard and he wanted desperately to come back and we needed him back, so it was a good start for him in Malmö, and today we had some 10 minutes. But, yeah, we are a bit worried.

“Hopefully everybody and he, himself, is responsible and does not get carried away by emotions and by helping, of course, his country to win a super-important match. So hopefully all goes well and hopefully the minutes will elevate him, that he comes back stronger.”

NOTES: Defender Aaron Long is at training camp this week as he continues his rehabilitation from a torn right Achilles tendon, an injury sustained while playing for the New York Red Bulls on May 15.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Christian-Pulisic-Chelsea-Malmo
Soccer

Chelsea's Tuchel Urges USMNT to Be Cautious With Pulisic

Thomas Tuchel just got Pulisic back from a lengthy injury layoff and is hoping for the best as he rejoins the U.S. for two World Cup qualifying games.

Cassius Marsh sacks Ben Roethlisberger
Extra Mustard

Ref Explains Awful Taunting Call That Cost Bears on ‘MNF’

It’s an explanation, but not a satisfying one.

Isaiah Hastings
Play
College Football

Isaiah Hastings, Canada's Top Football Recruit, Commits to Alabama

No. 1 college football recruiting class grows stronger in Tuscaloosa

Justin Fields gets ready to throw a pass during a Monday Night Football loss to the Steelers
Play
NFL

7 Things to Know After Week 9: Justin Fields Is the Bears’ Silver Lining

Plus, the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers’s return, Jeffery Simmons emerges, Mike Mayock takes control in Vegas, Saints QB questions, and more.

100-influential-renee-montgomery
WNBA

From the Backcourt to the Front Office, Renee Montgomery Can Do It All

The former WNBA point guard and two-time champion is taking the skills she learned on the court to the Atlanta Dream’s front office and into her community.

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during Georgia's 43-6 home win over Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Play
Betting

College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown: Georgia Remains Top Dog

Georgia is a prohibitive favorite to win the College Football Championship, but do any other teams offer value for bettors?

Aaron Rodgers looks up at the scoreboard during a 2020 playoff game against the Rams
NFL

Report: Rodgers Feels 'Crucified' Over Vaccination Story

Aaron Rodgers is "very unhappy with the response to him," as he deals with a COVID-19 vaccine controversy.

Kevin Durant and the Nets
NBA

MVP Race: Early Intrigue Among Top Candidates

Two former teammates are battling it out for the league's top individual honor.