November 12, 2021
Barcelona Brings Dani Alves Back on Free Transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Veteran fullback Dani Alves is returning to Barcelona at age 38, the Spanish club said Friday.

Barcelona said it reached an agreement in principle with Alves to finish out the rest of the season with the team. The Brazilian will arrive as a free agent since he left São Paulo in September.

Playing as an attack-minded right back, Alves formed part of Barcelona’s greatest era from 2008 to 2016. He helped it win 23 titles, including three Champions League trophies and six Spanish leagues. He scored 23 goals in 391 games for Barcelona before he left to play for Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and then São Paulo.

He will now play for former teammate Xavi Hernández, who also returned to the club last week as its coach.

Alves will join American Sergiño Dest, Óscar Mingueza and Sergi Roberto as players who can fill the right back position for Barcelona.

