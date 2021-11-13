Current, Former USMNT Players React to 'Dos A Cero' Win

Another classic U.S.-Mexico matchup, another 2–0 scoreline to add to the "Dos A Cero" lore of the rivalry.

With late goals from winger Christian Pulisic—who came on as a substitute in the 69th minute—and midfielder Weston McKennie, the U.S. men's national team cruised past its bitter rival in Friday's match to launch itself atop the Concacaf World Cup qualifying table.

The win marks the 10th time the U.S. has topped Mexico by that same scoreline and the fifth in World Cup qualifying. The last time the Americans won by a two-goal margin was in a 2–0 win during 2014 World Cup qualifiers. A streak of four straight cycles was snapped in 2016, when Mexico won in Columbus, 2–1. But the tradition was restored in another Ohio city, with the fixture moved to Cincinnati.

Friday's victory is the third consecutive win by the U.S. over Mexico in the span of just five months, after the Americans won in extra time in both the Gold Cup final and Concacaf Nations League final.

With another big victory in the books echoing the history of the storied rivalry, U.S. men's national team players from past and present took to social media to share their joy.

The U.S. returns to action Tuesday in Jamaica, looking to ride the high of its victory with another key three points at stake on the road to Qatar.

