Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thorns Goalie Bella Bixby Says Her Father Died Before NWSL Semifinal

Author:

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Thorns goalie Bella Bixby said Sunday her father died by suicide in the week before Portland's NWSL semifinal match against Chicago. 

Bixby and the Thorns lost 2-0 to the Red Stars on Sunday. She announced the news of her father's death hours after.

“I don’t feel like I owe anyone an explanation, but I do feel like I’m ready to say it,” Bixby wrote. “My father died this week by suicide. And I’ve surprised myself how strong I’ve been, but I couldn’t hold it in anymore."

SI Recommends

"My playing for this city meant so much to him."

Bixby received support throughout the NWSL community following her announcement on Sunday, including a message from Chicago. 

Bixby, 25, completed her second season with the Thorns in 2021, a year in which she allowed just 11 goals in 16 games. She previously made 72 appearances in four seasons at Oregon State from 2014 to '17.

YOU MAY LIKE

bella-bixby-nwsl
Soccer

Thorns' Bixby Says Father Died Before NWSL Semifinal

Thorns goalie Bella Bixby revealed Sunday her father died this week before Portland's match against Chicago.

dk-metcalf-seahawks
NFL

Metcalf Tried to Re-Enter Seahawks Loss After Ejection

The wide receiver needs a better disguise if he wants to try this again.

najee harris
NFL

Najee Harris After Tie vs. Lions: 'I Didn't Even Know You Could Tie in the NFL'

The running back wasn't the only one confused after the Steelers tied the winless Lions at home on Sunday.

Quarterback Cam Newton is returning to the Carolina Panthers
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickup Suggestions

Get a jumpstart on your waiver wire research for Week 11 with this list of fantasy football free agents.

chicago-red-stars-nwsl
Soccer

Spirit, Red Stars Advance to NWSL Final

A new NWSL champion will be crowned on Saturday after the Spirit and Red Stars secured wins in Sunday's semifinal matchups.

week-10-takeaways
Play
NFL

Week 10 Takeaways: The Patriots Are Back, So Is Cam While Rodgers Vs. Russ Is a Slog

Plus, Cowboys restore order, Steelers get the tie they played for, Dan Campbell gets half his win, Dan Quinn’s revenge, officials flag more game-altering phantom penalties, and more!

deion sanders hug
College Football

Deion Sanders Shares Emotional Moment After Son's Game-Winning TD

Sanders's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, threw a go-ahead 50-yard touchdown pass to lead Jackson State to a comeback 21–17 win over Southern.

Aaron Jones being tackled on a play.
NFL

Packers RB Jones Leaves Game With Knee Injury

The Packers believe running back Aaron Jones sprained his MCL, according to ESPN.