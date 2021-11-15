Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
SOCCER
Spirit, Red Stars Advance to NWSL Final After Semifinal Victories

Author:

The Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit will square off in the 2021 NWSL final on Saturday after a pair of semifinal victories on Sunday. 

The Spirit were the first team to punch their ticket to the final on Sunday afternoon. An early goal from forward Eugénie Le Sommer gave the OL Reign a 1–0 lead in the third minute, but the Spirit quickly responded. Trinity Rodman evened the contest in the 12th minute as she continues a likely Rookie of the Year campaign, and in the second half, Ashley Sanchez delivered the winning score.

There was a touch less drama in the second semifinal matchup as the Red Stars secured a 2–0 victory over Portland. Katie Johnson broke a scoreless tie in the 37th minute, and early in the second half, Sarah Woldmoe's rocket into the top right corner extended the lead out of reach.

Neither the Spirit nor the Red Stars have won a NWSL title in the league's nine-year history. The Spirit reached the NWSL Championship final in 2016 before losing to the Western New York Flash. 

Saturday's matchup from Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville is slated for Noon ET. 

More Soccer Coverage:

• USWNT Begins to Turn the Page
• U.S. Soccer's Most Storied Rivalry Ventures Into the Unknown
• Despite Reviving Dos a Cero, It's No Time for USMNT to Reflect

