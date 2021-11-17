Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Denmark to Wear Training Gear With Human Rights Messages at Qatar's World Cup

Author:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s national soccer team will wear “human rights messages” on their training clothes at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Denmark earned a spot in the tournament last month. In the wake of qualification, the Danish soccer federation said Wednesday it has launched a series of “critical initiatives.”

Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the country for the tournament.

The Danish soccer federation, known as DBU, said the two sponsors for the training outfits would refrain from exposure on the clothes and would instead carry “critical messages and markings.”

The federation added it would also minimize the number of trips to Qatar for staff and partners so “participation in the World Cup finals is primarily about sporting participation and not promoting the World Cup organizers’ events.”

SI Recommends

“DBU has long been strongly critical of the World Cup in Qatar, but now we are intensifying our efforts and critical dialogue further, so that we take advantage of the fact that we are qualified to work for more change in the country,” Danish soccer federation managing director Jacob Jensen said.

The federation added that it will “continuously conduct due diligence” on its choice of hotel and other services in Qatar to see that labor rights are respected. It also said it would consider the possibility of new initiatives to improve conditions in Qatar.

In 2010, Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a contentious FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights.

The natural gas-rich emirate has spent tens of billions of dollars to build hotels, a new transport system and lavish stadiums to cope with staging the event.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mailbag-mac-jones-rookie-quarterback
Play
Betting

Week 11 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Patriots vs. Falcons

From Mac Jones to Kyle Pitts, which player props will cash as the Patriots take on the Falcons in prime time?

Baker Mayfield on the Browns bench.
NFL

Mayfield Gives Injury Update, Talks Mental Toll

Mayfield said that this was the most beat up he's ever been.

kirby-smart-georgia
College Football

Audio Leaks of Smart's Explicit Halftime Rant vs. Florida

Kirby Smart didn't hold back with Georgia up 24-0 at the half.

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Betting

Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Patriots vs. Falcons

The Falcons host the Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 11. Get the latest betting insight.

mike-tyson
Boxing

Mike Tyson Says He 'Died' From Smoking Psychedelic Toad Venom

Iron Mike said that the Sonoran Desert Toad has changed the way he looks at the world.

Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
MLB

Thor Gets a Halo... Now What?

Noah Syndergaard alone won't stop the Angels pitching staff from sinking yet again.

mike-vrabel-nfl-top-coaches
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Where Does Mike Vrabel Rank Among Head Coaches?

Plus, the Patriots are ahead of schedule, could Cam Newton stay in Carolina in 2022?, and top young coaches around the league.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives around Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden.
NBA

Golden State’s Bounce Back on Offense Is This Season’s Most Important Surprise

‘It’s working’: How Stephen Curry & Co. are wearing out defenses once again.