November 19, 2021
SOCCER
Report: Mallory Pugh Clears COVID-19 Protocols, to Play in NWSL Final

Chicago Red Stars’ forward Mallory Pugh will play in the National Women's Soccer League Championship game on Saturday, according to Just Women's Sports

The NWSL MVP runner-up reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols after entering them before last Sunday's semifinal against the Thorns. She was later joined by defender Kayla Sharples in protocols. Pugh was reportedly at practice on Friday.

Red Stars head coach Rory Dames was uncertain about both players' availability as on Monday. While he did not say whether they tested positive, he did say they have remained symptom-free. 

Under the league's COVID-19 protocols, players who test positive for COVID-19 must clear a 10-day isolation period before being able to return to play. If they do not test positive, they are able to return if negative tests are produced on day five and seven of quarantine. 

The Red Stars and Washington Spirit will face off on Saturday for the title at 12 p.m. ET on CBS.

