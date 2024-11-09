BREAKING: Real Madrid's Eder Militao Out for 2024/25 Season With Torn ACL
Real Madrid announced Éder Militão suffered a complete tear of his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Osasuna. Militão also suffered damage to both meniscuses in his right leg.
The Brazilian will undergo surgery in the coming days.
Militão was substituted in the 30th minute of Real Madrid's LaLiga game against Osasuna on Saturday having to be stretchered off. He was replaced by Castilla graduate Raul Asencio. It's a crushing blow to Real Madrid's defense which already is without Dani Carvajal and David Alaba.
This is Militão's second torn ACL in as many seasons for Real Madrid. The first injury in his left knee occurred against Athletic Bilbao in Aug. 2023.
Militão wasn't the only player substituted through injury against Osasuna. Both Rodrygo and Lucas Vázquez also came off injured.